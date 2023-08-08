I’ll give NPP 2 million votes in the Ashanti Region if elected flagbearer - Alan

Speaking to delegates in the Ashanti Region, he said he can help the party get two million votes in the region.

He said the party will need two million votes from the Ashanti Region alone in order to retain power during the 2024 elections and the person who could help the party to secure such votes is himself.

He said failure to make him the flagbearer of the NPP going into the 2024 elections will cause the party a lot as Ghanaians prefer him to other candidates in the flagbearer race.

Mr. Kyeremanten who was speaking at Bidieso in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region as part of his campaign tour said the party has the chance to continue to remain in power if he is made the flagbearer.

He asked delegates not to give in to influence by anybody to vote for someone who will not help the party to win the 2024 general elections.

He explained that aside his ability to gain two million votes in the Ashanti Region, he is also the preferred candidate who could gain more votes in the Volta Region to weaken the strength of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Relatedly, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah has called on delegates of the party to vote for Alan Kyeremanten.

He believes that the time has come for the party to get someone from its stronghold.

“Politics is about numbers. If you say your stronghold is a particular area, and you cannot get maximum votes from there, can you win? We all here know that as for NPP, since the return to multi-party rule, our stronghold is the Ashanti Region.

“So if the party wants someone who will become president, we need someone who has political capital in the Ashanti Region,” he stated.