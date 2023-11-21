I’ll reverse the ban on importation of used cars if I win in 2024 – Mahama

Addressing artisans and traders at the Techiman Magazine, Mr. Mahama urged the government to consider procuring a significant portion of the newly assembled vehicles from automobile assembly companies in the country.

“There are vehicle assembly plants owned by foreigners with the goal of assembling vehicle parts and selling brand-new cars to Ghanaians. The affordability of these new cars is a challenge for many Ghanaians; the government should play a role in addressing this issue by purchasing a significant portion of these locally assembled cars.”

“Given the substantial demand for vehicles in the government sector, such a move could contribute to the profitability of these companies. Recognizing the financial constraints faced by ordinary Ghanaians in affording new cars, the NDC plans to eliminate the proposed ban on the importation of used vehicles,” John Dramani Mahama assured.

John Mahama has also promised to review the 10% bet tax if he wins the 2024 general elections.

Mahama said this while engaging the youth at Techiman Timber Market and the Techiman Magazine as part of his “Building Ghana Tour” in the Bono East region.

“I’ve heard so many of the youth talk about sports betting. It is not just about taxes on betting, when we come to government we will look at the number of taxes imposed by the current government,” Mahama stated.

On August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority officially implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins.

