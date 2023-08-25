I'll work hard to secure victory for NDC in 2024 — Omane Boamah promises

According to him, he accepts the appointment as Director of Elections and IT for the NDC adding that he's excited to work with an excellent election management and IT team.

He said the team has proven itself and demonstrated viability and promise in the recent NDC presidential primaries and the Assin North Constituency parliamentary by-election.

Omane Boamah promised to work tirelessly and contribute his best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections adding that with his experience as the NDC's Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 presidential and parliamentary elections and understanding of the impact of technology and unbiased research on modern-day elections, he commits to working loyally, cooperatively, strategically, meticulously, effectively, efficiently, and resiliently to help bring the NDC back to power on January 7, 2025.

