He said his companies are open to all businesses irrespective of the government of the day.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, McKorley said "I am with them; I am a member of NPP" adding that he got his first contract under the government of Prtesident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"I am a businessman. If today NDC calls me [I will make myself available].

"I never did government business under Rawlings, under Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Mahama; I got my first contract under Akufo-Addo. I built my business organically. I dint run after government businesses," he added.

McKorley has been in the media for his recent interview over the 'illegal' demolition of businesses sited at the Trade Fair site.

According to him, the master plan of the supposed new Trade Fair will have Ghana pavilion where the businesses that got destroyed last Sunday including Raymond Archer's namely Universal Labels & Packaging Co. Ltd, as well as Colour Planet Ltd, can ask for space and it will be given to them.

"…Raymond can walk in today and ask for space within the plan, he’ll be given a space…So I don’t understand why there should be a fight," McKorley said on Accra based Joy FM.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has disclosed that the ground floor of Terminal 1 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had been rented out to McDan Aviation for 15 years since January 2019.

Responding to a question on the Floor of Parliament on Wednesday, February 19, the Minister explained that all domestic flights were relocated from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 after the commissioning of the Terminal 3 to ensure efficiency in operations and passenger comfort.

He stated that McDan had also signed a management agreement with the United States military to provide logistics and handling services through Terminal 1.

"The Marquee Tent used as the departure lounge has become dilapidated and needed to be replaced. The Ghana Airport Company, therefore, took the renovation from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 to save money and also ensure efficiency in operations and passionate comfort. Mr. Speaker, the Ghana Airport Company has rented out the ground floor of Terminal 1 to McDan Aviation for use as a logistics operation centre for 15 years from January 2019."

"Pursuant to the Ghana government agreement with the United States government, McDan has also signed a management agreement with the United States military and provides logistics and handling services to the US military through Terminal 1," Adda said.