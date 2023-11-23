I’m not lobbying to be Bawumia’s running mate – Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

The Suame MP categorically dismissed any such notions, emphasizing that he is not actively involved in a campaign to secure the position of Dr. Bawumia’s running mate.

“Mr Speaker, let me state that there is no contest for running mate and I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position, it should be loud and clear,” Osei-Kyei-Mensah said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, November 23.

The Majority Leader entreated members of the minority caucus not to engage in conjectures and focus on the debate of the 2024 budget statement.

His response comes in the wake of an admonition from the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who urged the Majority Leader to focus on his critical oversight responsibilities as the leader of government business in Parliament rather than engaging in a campaign for the position of running mate to the NPP flagbearer.

Haruna Iddrisu emphasized the importance of parliamentary duties over political ambitions, urging Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, not to overly focus on his campaign to become the running mate of the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The MP stressed, “…it is important that the finance minister sits in and I am sure, Mr Speaker, you will want to hear this. You recall even in the days of Baah Wiredu, he never missed an opportunity to be here and even to take notes. Subsequently, we saw Seth Terkper make an effort. I am aware the finance minister himself is abroad on a negotiation with creditors on his bilateral and multilateral debt treatment but at least before we commence today’s debate, the leader of government business, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, don’t focus too much on what I know you are campaigning for; you will get there.

"Focus on parliament and its work and exercise oversight over the minister on behalf of the president in this chamber should make sure that at least before the commencement of the debate on the budget there is somebody representing the minister of finance," he said.

