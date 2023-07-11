He said Dr. Bawumia is the right person to lead the party into the 2024 general elections because of his competence.
I’m supporting Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP in 2024 – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Odei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has officially declared his support for the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on Monday, July 10, he said Dr Bawumia stands tall amongst the rest.
“In the field of competent people, you’ll still have one person emerge as super competent. I’m looking at the experience of Dr Bawumia. I’m looking at his loyalty to the party. I’m looking at his focus. I’m looking at his vision. I’m looking at his temperament. I’m looking at his humility amongst the group.”
“He stands out not just tall but very very tall. That is why I have tied my cloth to his and is supporting him.”
The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs also added that this is the Vice President’s season.
“In 2008, when former President Kufour was exiting, there were a lot of stories like now being told that the system was supporting Alan Kyeremanten but did it go well for him, it didn’t because it was Akufo-Addo’s season.”
“There is a season for every politician and you seize it. That is what it is. If you ask me, I think the tide has swung hugely in Dr Bawumia’s favour,” he added.
The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.
So far, 10 aspirants have been vetted by the party’s Vetting Committee chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye.
