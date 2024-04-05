I’m the ‘Ronaldo’ who can replace ‘Messi’ John Kumah in Ejisu – Nyantakyi

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mr Nyantakyi described himself as the Cristiano Ronaldo who has to replace Mr Kumah, whom he referred to as Lionel Messi.

“If Lionel Messi plays a game and gets injured, will you go and take anybody at all to replace him? You need Cristiano Ronaldo or Mbappe or Haaland…I am the Ronaldo that should be brought to replace Lionel Messi [John Kumah],” he stated.

Mr Nyantakyi is among nine aspirants who have picked up nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

There has been a public outcry regarding the former GFA President’s bid to contest the seat due to his alleged corruption tag from the famous Number 12 expose with people asking for him not to be allowed.