He said the people in the constituency have to choose to him to replace the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah in the upcoming by-elections.
I’m the ‘Ronaldo’ who can replace ‘Messi’ John Kumah in Ejisu – Nyantakyi
Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association has stated that he is the right person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as parliamentary candidate in Ejisu.
Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mr Nyantakyi described himself as the Cristiano Ronaldo who has to replace Mr Kumah, whom he referred to as Lionel Messi.
“If Lionel Messi plays a game and gets injured, will you go and take anybody at all to replace him? You need Cristiano Ronaldo or Mbappe or Haaland…I am the Ronaldo that should be brought to replace Lionel Messi [John Kumah],” he stated.
Mr Nyantakyi is among nine aspirants who have picked up nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.
There has been a public outcry regarding the former GFA President’s bid to contest the seat due to his alleged corruption tag from the famous Number 12 expose with people asking for him not to be allowed.
Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Adom Appiah in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday said Mr Nyantakyi had not been proven guilty of corruption by any court for which reason he could contest.
