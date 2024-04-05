ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’m the ‘Ronaldo’ who can replace ‘Messi’ John Kumah in Ejisu – Nyantakyi

Evans Annang

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association has stated that he is the right person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as parliamentary candidate in Ejisu.

Kwesi Nyantakyi
Kwesi Nyantakyi

He said the people in the constituency have to choose to him to replace the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah in the upcoming by-elections.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mr Nyantakyi described himself as the Cristiano Ronaldo who has to replace Mr Kumah, whom he referred to as Lionel Messi.

“If Lionel Messi plays a game and gets injured, will you go and take anybody at all to replace him? You need Cristiano Ronaldo or Mbappe or Haaland…I am the Ronaldo that should be brought to replace Lionel Messi [John Kumah],” he stated.

Mr Nyantakyi is among nine aspirants who have picked up nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kwesi Nyantakyi
Kwesi Nyantakyi Pulse Ghana

There has been a public outcry regarding the former GFA President’s bid to contest the seat due to his alleged corruption tag from the famous Number 12 expose with people asking for him not to be allowed.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Adom Appiah in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday said Mr Nyantakyi had not been proven guilty of corruption by any court for which reason he could contest.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alan Kyerematen

Ghana needs to elect a Christian leader in the 2024 elections – Alan Kyeremanten

Ghana votes

2024 elections: Economic Fighters League urges Ghanaians to reject NPP-NDC dominance

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

I can’t predict whether Mahama or Bawumia will win the 2024 elections – Owusu Bempah

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I'll introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers — Bawumia