RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

IMF bailout: NPP must bow its head in shame — Adongo

Emmanuel Tornyi

Following the NPP-led government's U-turn on its decision on a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ghanaians have shared varied views about the decision.

NDC MP Isaac Adongo
NDC MP Isaac Adongo

The latest to add his voice to the government's IMF bailout decision is the Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo.

Recommended articles

He said IMF's assessment of Ghana's economy failed to reflect the country's real fiscal situation.

According to him, the IMF got it wrong when it attributed Ghana's ailing economy to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Adongo said "The IMF is managing the situation so that they do not create fear and panic that will further exacerbate the issue. It is very clear that the Ghanaian economy was already suffering internal and external vulnerability before COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war."

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's intention to take Ghana to the IMF has plunged the country into the abyss of bankruptcy.

He stated that the NPP should not be forgiven for its comments made against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for seeking an IMF bailout in the past.

Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia
Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Adongo said: "It is dishonesty for people who have profited from propaganda; people who have come to power on the back of the deception of the Ghanaian people that going to IMF defines incompetence, to now be turning around to say that we should not have that debate. Didn't Dr. Bawumia describe John Mahama with unprintable words for taking Ghana to the IMF?"

"I want to say that the NPP should bow its head in shame for bringing us here. They want to now use PR and connive with the IMF to doublespeak. The truth is that they have mismanaged the economy because the IMF has a dossier from 2019 that the country was heading in the wrong direction," he stressed.

Earlier, the IMF reaffirmed the government of Ghana's position that the country's economic hardship is partly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I wish Akufo-Addo well in trying to rescue Ghana from suffering – Mahama

Mahama has still not recovered from the whipping I gave him in 2016 and 2020 – Akufo-Addo

Koku Anyidoho and John Mahama

Mahama whining and telling lies about his emoluments — Koku Anyidoho

John Mahama

Mahama pays his own electricity and water bills — Sammy Gyamfi tells NPP

Chairman Wontumi, Sammy Gyamfi and Kennedy Agyapong

5 political firebrands in NDC and NPP