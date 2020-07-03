According to the NPP scribe, it was very unfortunate for the Minister to visit registration centres knowing very well he has texted positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t know which doctor advised that even when he has been discharged from the hospital he can still go around observing [the ongoing registration exercise] in the midst of a lot of people.”

“I think that it is wrong,” the former National Organiser of the NPP said.

“For us as a party we are advising him that it is unfortunate, it is improper for him to go round monitoring the registration exercise.

“I think leadership should show by example,” he said, citing how some ministers of state have gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

There have been calls for the head of the Deputy Minister but that, Mr Boadu said, is “overstretched”.

Carlos Ahenkorah

Mr Ahenkorah had earlier tested positive for coronavirus but had broken isolation.

At the start of the voter registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30, for instance, the Tema West MP was spotted at some centres in his constituency.

In interviews he granted to some radio stations on Thursday, July 2, Mr Ahenkorah said he had gone out of isolation because he was asymptomatic.