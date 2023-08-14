In a statement issued by the party, it said the decision was taken after a consultative meeting with all the aspirants.
John Dumelo is our official parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon – NDC
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially declared John Settor Dumelo as the parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
"Upon further consultation with the party hierarchy and after engaging in constructive discussions with all the aspirants, we are pleased to inform the general public that the two other aspirants have graciously accepted to give the nod to Mr. John Dumelo to represent the party".
"As a result of this harmonious agreement, we proudly endorse and present Mr. John Dumelo as the official NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections", the party declared.
It added: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the other aspirants who have demonstrated their loyalty to the party and its values by making this selfless decision for the greater good of the NDC and the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency".
"We call upon all party members, supporters, constituents, and the public to rally behind Mr. John Dumelo and support his campaign wholeheartedly. Together, let us work towards the shared goal of securing victory for the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon and building the Ghana we want together", it urged.
"We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the party hierarchy in reaching this consensus".
This follows the concession of fellow aspirant Fred Nuamah to Dumelo, a situation that the party said was a "significant development in our parliamentary candidate selection process for the 2024 general elections".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh