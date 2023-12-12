ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Opinion: Justin Kodua’s 40k Development Fee charge on MPs a case of arrogance of power

Pulse Contributor

In an official statement released by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong on December 11, 2023, it was announced that aspirants participating in the upcoming parliamentary primaries are required to pay a non-refundable Development Fee of Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 40,000).

Justin Frimpong Kodua
Justin Frimpong Kodua

This decision has stirred discontent among incumbent members of parliament, stakeholders, and grassroots party members. Concerns have been raised regarding the seeming exploitative or lapse in judgment of the General Secretary's actions.

Some Critics argue that the General Secretary, since assuming office, has consistently demonstrated a lack of essential understanding of his role as the party's chief scribe. His perceived inexperience, arrogance and leadership deficiencies have led to apprehension among many party supporters, undermining the cohesive pursuit of the party's overarching goal of securing a third consecutive term.

Some observers attribute these challenges to both the General Secretary's perceived shortcomings and a perceived lack of leadership by the National Chairman in overseeing party affairs.

#corridors of Adwenekese3#

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer: Kofi Abrefa

Email: beejayforest@gmail.com

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ato Kwamena Forson

NPP deputy IT director in trouble over fake memo and misuse of Mahama's letterhead

Nana Yaa Jantuah

NPP is behind my removal as CPP’s General Secretary – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP grants Bawumia extension for running mate announcement

Bawumia

Bawumia granted more time by the NPP National Council to choose a running mate