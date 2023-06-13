The veteran journalist is challenging the eligibility of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to contest in the 2024 general elections.
Ken Kuranchie drags Mahama to Supreme Court to stop him from contesting 2024 polls
Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, Editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight has filed a suit at the Supreme Court against former President John Dramani Mahama.
Amongst the reliefs, Mr. Kuranchie is seeking a declaration that upon true and proper Interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, clearly stipulates the number of years of a presidential term to be four years.
A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.
A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former President of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as President of Ghana.
Joined to the suit are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.
Mr. Kuranchie wants the court to order the Speaker of Parliament to invoke and operationalise Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.
He also wants the court to prevent Mr. Mahama from pursuing his presidential ambition.
