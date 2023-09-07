Kofi Dzamesi pulls out of NPP’s Ketu North parliamentary contest

In a letter to the party’s election committee, Dr Dzamesi said he was very hopeful that the NPP would benefit greatly from new faces and fresh perspectives, as he had decided, on personal grounds and after due consideration and consultation, not to contest for the Parliamentary Candidature of the party in the constituency.

“I therefore write to officially inform you that I have withdrawn from the Parliamentary Candidacy race for the NPP in the Ketu North Constituency. I hereby call for a united front to support the candidate whom we believe can best represent our interests and work tirelessly for the progress of our party in the constituency,” he stated.

Relatedly, the NPP has expressed shock and regret at the decision by Alan Kyeremanten to withdraw from the flagbearer race.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement dated September 6, 2023, the party’s leadership said that it has acknowledged receipt of the letter from Alan and that all the concerns he gave as his reasons for the decision to pull out of the race are being worked on.

ece-auto-gen

“We note with regret Hon. Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming Presidential Primaries.

“It is worthy of note that both the Elections Committee and the Disciplinary Committee have initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported incidents of violations and infractions that are alleged to have occurred at various voting centers during the super delegates election which was held on Saturday, August 26, 2023,” the statement said.

The NPP statement also said that the findings of these committees will be made available to the public when they are ready.

ADVERTISEMENT