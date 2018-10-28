Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed family

Braimah Issaka, a former military driver of former President Jerry John Rawlings, made the comments to dispel widely reported claims that she was very influential when her husband was a military ruler.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former first lady Konadu Agyeman Rawlings use to sell T-shirts during the revolution days to feed herself and her family, a former driver of the Rawlings' has said.

READ MORE: Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congress

Braimah Issaka, a former military driver of former President Jerry John Rawlings, made the comments to dispel widely reported claims that she was very influential when her husband was a military ruler.

“She may be powerful, influential now, during the early days, we didn’t see that. Konadu used to print T-Shirts for us to sell at 37. What power did she have at the time? She only used to print T-shirts and it was from the same money she used to eat,” Issaka said on Kofi TV.

He continued: “She never had any power during the early days of the revolution. Rawlings could stay at Burma Camp for a week before returning home, then we the soldiers will drive him home. Konadu never came to PNDC headquarters during the early days”.

READ MORE: Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser

“She was totally powerless, she couldn’t order soldiers about, she couldn’t say go and do this operation for me, so she only probably had power over her husband. That one is between them but talking about power to change things or influence policies in Ghana at the time, it was never the case."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congress Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congress
George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiser George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiser
Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser
Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addo Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addo
Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxes Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxes
Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak

Recommended Videos

Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana
Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings
NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addobullet
2 Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxesbullet
3 Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloebullet
4 Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congressbullet
5 Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiserbullet
7 Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships -...bullet
8 Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yaminbullet
9 NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national...bullet
10 Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiserbullet

Related Articles

Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congress
George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiser
Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser
Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addo
Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxes
Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak
Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE
Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin
Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe
CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet

Politics

Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE
Ernesto Yeboah
CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah
CPP General--Secretary
Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary
Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful
X
Advertisement