Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed family

Former first lady Konadu Agyeman Rawlings use to sell T-shirts during the revolution days to feed herself and her family, a former driver of the Rawlings' has said.

Braimah Issaka, a former military driver of former President Jerry John Rawlings, made the comments to dispel widely reported claims that she was very influential when her husband was a military ruler.

“She may be powerful, influential now, during the early days, we didn’t see that. Konadu used to print T-Shirts for us to sell at 37. What power did she have at the time? She only used to print T-shirts and it was from the same money she used to eat,” Issaka said on Kofi TV.

He continued: “She never had any power during the early days of the revolution. Rawlings could stay at Burma Camp for a week before returning home, then we the soldiers will drive him home. Konadu never came to PNDC headquarters during the early days”.

“She was totally powerless, she couldn’t order soldiers about, she couldn’t say go and do this operation for me, so she only probably had power over her husband. That one is between them but talking about power to change things or influence policies in Ghana at the time, it was never the case."