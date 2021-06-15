Kufuor appears like a nice guy but a snake under grass - Sekou Nkrumah

His reactions come after Kufuor said Ghana's economy is not working properly, social mobility, unemployment, and all the other challenges are because the we rushed in developing Ghana after gaining independence.

"After our independence in 1957, as a developing country [with all the] leadership challenges, we did not take our time; we could not learn how to crawl before walking and running but we immediately jumped into running," Kufuor said in an interview with Kofi TV.

According to him, the country should have studied the rudiment of development after the independence in 1957 which prevented the country from learning from developing countries.

He said "It was good for us as a new nation to have the vision to rise but we did not plan it very well, we just rushed and its result is the hardships we are feeling today.

"immediately after our independence, we said we wanted to industrialize, so we should build factories. In the first Republic, factories were springing up and we needed money to do so, so we used our reserves at the Bank of Ghana…our reserves were close to 400 million dollars because we were only six million people."

But Sekou Nkrumah in a Facebook wrote: "Will it surprise Ghanaians to know that during his days in cells ( political detention after the Acheampong coup that overthrew Busia in 1972), this very Kufuor was running Kwame Nkrumah down?

"I was told several stories from one of his cellmates about his hatred of Nkrumah!

"The first time I met Kufuor was at the Hearts park behind the Arts center, it was at a political rally organized by the opposition somewhere in the 1990s. On the surface, he appears like a nice guy, but is a snake under the grass! For me personally, Professor Adu Boahene (who lost the 1992 elections to NDC) although an opponent of Nkrumah’s ideology was a more honest leader of NPP."

He added: "After taking time to reflect on what ex-president Kufuor recently said about Nkrumah, I am of the conviction that it is a much more serious matter than we think!

"In fact what Kufuor is saying is that we didn’t really need independence and that we are better off under the manipulations of the West!

"It is important to note that if as Ghanaians we cannot appreciate what Nkrumah did for this country, then going forward we will continue to play into the hands of Western interests, and continue to wallop in ignorance and poverty!