ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Kwame Nkrumah was not Ghana's sole founder — Nana Addo

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasised that the founding of Ghana was a collective effort, not solely the achievement of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah
Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The president's remarks have reignited discussions about the contributions of other key figures in the fight for Ghana's independence.

Recommended articles

In a video to mark August 4, 2024, as Founders Day, Nana Addo highlighted the pivotal roles played by all members of this group.

The Big Six, comprising Kwame Nkrumah, J.B. Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, and William Ofori Atta, were instrumental in the country's journey to independence.

He noted that while Nkrumah’s leadership and vision were critical, the efforts of his colleagues should not be overshadowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I speak to you this evening, rejecting completely, the notion that Ghana was founded by one man. While Kwame Nkrumah’s contributions to our independence are undeniable, it is important to acknowledge for ourselves that respect that the struggle for our nation’s freedom was a collective effort spanning several generations," he stated.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana



The president's comments have sparked a national conversation about the historical narrative of Ghana's independence.

While Kwame Nkrumah is often celebrated as the foremost figure in the country's fight for freedom, President Akufo-Addo's assertion calls for a broader recognition of the collaborative efforts that led to Ghana's liberation from colonial rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historians and political analysts have weighed in on the debate, acknowledging that the story of Ghana’s independence is indeed multifaceted.

Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah Pulse Ghana



Many agree that while Nkrumah played a significant role, the contributions of other nationalists, activists, and ordinary citizens were equally crucial.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo also emphasised the importance of unity and collective effort in the continued development of Ghana.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

'Agyapadie' document contains total fiction fabricated to fan hatred — Okyenhene

John Mahama

Godfred Dame is acting like a legal representative for the NPP - Mahama

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng

NPP might take 19 to 24 seats from NDC in 2024 polls – Rev Kusi Boateng

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July,

Akufo-Addo is implementing contents of 'Agyapadie' document - Mahama