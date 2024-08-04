Kwame Nkrumah was not Ghana's sole founder — Nana Addo

In a video to mark August 4, 2024, as Founders Day, Nana Addo highlighted the pivotal roles played by all members of this group.

The Big Six, comprising Kwame Nkrumah, J.B. Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, and William Ofori Atta, were instrumental in the country's journey to independence.

He noted that while Nkrumah’s leadership and vision were critical, the efforts of his colleagues should not be overshadowed.

"I speak to you this evening, rejecting completely, the notion that Ghana was founded by one man. While Kwame Nkrumah’s contributions to our independence are undeniable, it is important to acknowledge for ourselves that respect that the struggle for our nation’s freedom was a collective effort spanning several generations," he stated.

The president's comments have sparked a national conversation about the historical narrative of Ghana's independence.

While Kwame Nkrumah is often celebrated as the foremost figure in the country's fight for freedom, President Akufo-Addo's assertion calls for a broader recognition of the collaborative efforts that led to Ghana's liberation from colonial rule.

Historians and political analysts have weighed in on the debate, acknowledging that the story of Ghana’s independence is indeed multifaceted.

Many agree that while Nkrumah played a significant role, the contributions of other nationalists, activists, and ordinary citizens were equally crucial.