This comes on the back of a statement he made at a reception organised last Thursday by the Churchstreet group of NDC faithful for its running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.
Kwesi Ahwoi apologizes to Mahama and NDC for unguarded comments
Kwesi Ahwoi, a leading Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has apologized to John Dramani Mahama for his recent comments.
Giving a toast at the ceremony, he admonished Prof Jane Naana to be ever ready to become President of Ghana because anything can happen, citing how late Atta-Mills’ death made Mahama President.
The video which has since been widely circulated on social media has garnered mixed reactions.
But in a statement, the former Interior Minister stated he regrets the wrong impression his comment has created.
He admitted he misspoke and accepts the criticisms in good faith though some are out of deliberate misrepresentation of his statement.
“Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term.
“It is unfortunate that my statement appears to have taken the shine off what was otherwise a cheerful and light-hearted occasion,” he wrote.
He has further appealed to party faithful to put the unfortunate incident behind them and unite behind the flagbearer, John Mahama to rescue Ghana in the December 2024 elections.
