Mahama alleges that corruption has infiltrated Nana Addo's government

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, has criticized the alleged corruption within the current government during his tour of the Volta region.

He emphasized the NPP's perceived inability to combat corruption due to involvement within their own ranks.

Mahama pledged to address corruption if elected, urging accountability and cautioning party members against misconduct in positions of authority.

"Now, corruption has broken loose and if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken the jail and is running all over the country. It’s obvious that the NPP has no desire or the ability to check corruption because their own people are involved in the corruption, and they cannot deal with it.

"So I have said if they [the NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When the NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable. But I must also caution our own people that those of us who go into positions of authority if you also abuse your trust, I am not going to come and defend you.

"We are a listening party, and we believe that power is given to a political party or to leaders to come and serve us. We are not seeking power just to be arrogant and opulent in our attitude. We are seeking power because we want to solve the rightful needs of our people," he said.

