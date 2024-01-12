Mahama alleges that corruption has infiltrated Nana Addo's government

Mahama pledged to address corruption if elected, urging accountability and cautioning party members against misconduct in positions of authority.

"Now, corruption has broken loose and if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken the jail and is running all over the country. It’s obvious that the NPP has no desire or the ability to check corruption because their own people are involved in the corruption, and they cannot deal with it.

"So I have said if they [the NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When the NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable. But I must also caution our own people that those of us who go into positions of authority if you also abuse your trust, I am not going to come and defend you.

