Mahama cannot lecture us on economic management - Bawumia

Dr Bawumia highlighted that the economic performance of the NDC under John Mahama’s leadership was not something to be proud of, and thus Mahama lacked the moral right to lecture the NPP on economic management.

At the same event, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of safeguarding human life in the political arena, stressing that no Ghanaian life should be sacrificed for political power. He urged all political actors to prioritise peace and stability, warning against inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence and undermine national unity.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bawumia called on members of the NPP, as well as other political parties and their communicators, to exercise caution and decorum in their public statements, stressing that Ghana as a nation will endure beyond politics and power, and that any actions that could potentially harm the country must be firmly resisted.