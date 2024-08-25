ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama cannot lecture us on economic management - Bawumia

Andreas Kamasah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly challenged the credibility of his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, in criticising the economic management of the current government.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
During a press engagement in Accra on Sunday, Dr Bawumia questioned the moral authority of the former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to offer any economic advice, pointing to what he described as a lacklustre economic record during Mahama's tenure as President.

Dr Bawumia highlighted that the economic performance of the NDC under John Mahama’s leadership was not something to be proud of, and thus Mahama lacked the moral right to lecture the NPP on economic management.

At the same event, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of safeguarding human life in the political arena, stressing that no Ghanaian life should be sacrificed for political power. He urged all political actors to prioritise peace and stability, warning against inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence and undermine national unity.

Samira and Mahamudu Bawumia
This media engagement follows the recent launch of the NPP's manifesto in Takoradi, where Dr Bawumia outlined the party’s vision and agenda for the upcoming election. His remarks also mirrored those of John Dramani Mahama, who had engaged with the media a few weeks earlier in a similar manner, setting the stage for what is expected to be a heated political contest in the months ahead.

