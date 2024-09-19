Mahama promises to reintroduce automatic employment of nurse after graduation

Mahama expressed his awareness of the challenges faced by nursing trainees, stating, “I know all the problems you have with your allowances and everything, and we are going to come and make things better for you. We are going to restore automatic posting so that when you come out of school, you can get a job as quickly as possible.”

In addition to this, Mahama pledged to review the current system of allowances for nursing trainees and promised that first-year university students would benefit from waived academic user fees. “And your younger brothers and sisters who are going to come after you, when they come to the first year, they are not going to pay any school fees,” he added.

Mahama also committed to advancing the construction of ongoing hospital projects, which he believes will create job opportunities for nursing graduates. He encouraged students to support the NDC in the December elections, highlighting the importance of their vote.

“We are going to continue all the hospitals that are being built so that we can employ as many of you as possible. And so, as I have explained to your patron, I will create a proper programme and come and speak to you. But for now, I said I cannot pass you by. I wish you very well. Make sure that you keep your voting cards safe on 7th December, vote for a change, and vote for the 24-hour economy,” Mahama concluded.