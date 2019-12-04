The outspoken pastor said he was impressed with the way the ex-president conducted himself during the scuffle.

“I was impressed when former President Mahama extended his hand to give me a handshake despite the scuffle,” he said.

Mahama and Owusu Bempah reportedly clashed at the Holy Ghost Revival Center of the Assemblies of God Church, South Odorkor, Accra.

The incident happened when the two men were invited by the Church to grace its 30th Anniversary.

Owusu Bempah is said to have asked to take an early leave, but requested to have a word with Mahama before leaving.

However, Mahama’s bodyguards blocked the controversial pastor from getting through, which sparked a bit of chaos.

In a video circulating on social media, the people around Mahama could be seen pushing away the controversial man of God.

The NDC flagbearer was, however, captured trying to restore calm and signalling his people to allow Owusu Bempah get through.