Mahama urges Gyakye Quayson not to be negligent in his duties

He said "What man attempts to put asunder; the Good Lord tightly holds together."

He was accompanied to the House by the leadership of the NDC as well as some members of his campaign team.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday, June 4, 2023, swore in Gyakye Quayson, who won the June 27, 2023, by-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The by-election was called after the Supreme Court declared on May 17 that his prior election at the 2020 general election was unlawful and hence barred him from holding himself as MP for Assin North.

Mahama was in the House to solidarise with Gyakye Quayson and make the swearing-in a grand occasion for the NDC, with the Minority MPs wearing all white.

Quayson assumes his role as the elected representative for Assin North ready to serve the constituency.

He polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amassed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

However, the Minority in Parliament has vowed to abstain from Parliamentary proceedings on days when James Gyakye Quayson is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case against him.