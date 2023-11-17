Mahama will likely win the 2024 elections – Fitch and EIU project

This, the EIU says, will be largely driven by declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.

Fitch Solutions, on the other hand, says the ruling party is unlikely to remain in power with former President Mahama expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent as against Vice President Bawumia’s 29%.

According to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, it is unlikely that the ruling NPP will remain in power after the 2024 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

They sourced data from Global Info Analytics plus their data which put the NDC ahead of the NPP in the; Volta-Oti regions, Northern regions, all swing regions, and the Akan regions as well.

The EIU also states that about 9 African countries will be going to the polls in 2024; where incumbent regimes are expected to prevail in most of the elections, but there is a heightened risk of reduced parliamentary majorities.