Mahama's visionless gov't cost us 2016 elections - Namoale

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale has blamed John Mahama's myopic governance for NDC's embarrassing defeat in 2016.

He said the lack of leadership exhibited by the party resulted in their defeat.

Namoale, who is a staunch supporter of Professor Joshua Alabi, said Mahama's campaign was shallow and it only concentrated on his infrastructure projects.

“He only campaigned on his legacy without telling Ghanaians his vision for the country hence his defeat to Nana Addo in the 2016 polls”, he said.

In 2016, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 5,755,758 votes representing 53.72% as against former President John Dramani Mahama who polled 4,771,188 votes representing 44.53% to emerge victorious.

In the view of Namoale, this was due to the lack of hope the John Mahama administration offered Ghanaians.

He said: "When you vote for Professor Joshua Alabi, NDC will be in power for eight years. He is not going to be a one-term president like former President John Dramani Mahama”.