Nana Addo wasted public funds - Manasseh Azure

The President made this known when he delivered a speech at an anti-corruption conference in Accra over the weekend.

"It is difficult to sustain any serious argument about the wanton dissipation of public funds in my time as president," he stated.

He further explained that his government has spent billions of cedis on education, health, and infrastructure.

Pulse Ghana

He said some GH¢25 billion has also been spent on refunding depositors' monies following the financial sector clean-up.

"My government has spent a lot of money on education, health, infrastructure particularly roads, agriculture, industry, security services, and the anti-corruption institutions than by any other government in the fourth republic if not in the entire history of Ghana.

"Furthermore, after all these expenditures, my government was still able to find some GH¢25 billion to pay for the refund of depositor's monies arising from the financial sector crisis.

"These expenditures indicate clearly what taxpayers' monies and the revenues of government have been used for by the Akufo-Addo government," he added.

But Manasseh Azure disagreed and threw a challenge to the President that his "statement is false."