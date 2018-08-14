Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister


Personality Profile Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister

After the late multiple-awards winner Komla Dumor left Joy FM for Bush House, London in 2006 to work for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), a huge void was created.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced his first ever ministerial reshuffle last Thursday. The move had some Ministers losing their cabinet positions, while others were elevated from deputies to substantive ones.

And one of the appointees that got an elevation was the Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Akufo-Addo replaced his trusted aide Mustapha Hamid with Oppong Nkrumah as the Information Minister. And for many who have keenly followed the career of the broadcast journalist turned politician, it’s not surprising.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba

After the late multiple-awards winner Komla Dumor left Joy FM for Bush House, London in 2006 to work for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), a huge void was created.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges

 

 

Up stepped Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. Then unknown in the Ghanaian media scene, Kojo sat in for the ‘Boss Player’ with perfection.

Nkrumah joined the Kokomlemle based Joy FM from British American Tobacco the same year Komla Dumor exited. Undaunted by the huge shoes he had to fill, the soft spoken Oppong Nkrumah made the Joy Super Morning Show his.

Kojo kept Accra glued to the dial 99.7 every morning till he bowed out of Joy FM in 2014 to pursue other interests.

Graduating with an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana in 2012, he topped it up by obtaining a LLB from the GIMPA School of Law in 2014.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah campaigned with this poster during the NPP primaries in June play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah campaigned with this poster during the NPP primaries in June

 

While away from the consul at Joy, Kojo joined a private equity firm, West Brownstone Capital while juggling it with his studies.

As envisaged by many due to his eloquence, Oppong Nkrumah finally announced that he will be contesting as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region in 2015.

Kojo was called to the Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court in 2016 and he joined Kulendi, Attafuah and Amponsah @ Law.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why

During the 2016 general elections, Oppong Nkrumah won the Ofoase-Ayirebi seat with a majority to gain entry into the Ghanaian Parliament.

play

 

Despite him being a rookie in the law making house, he has been impactful and serves on the Finance and Constitutional Committees in Parliament.

His elevation to Minister of Information has been greeted with a lot of optimism by many political pundits. His suave, poise, and calm nature is best suited for such a sensitive position in government; many of his backers have said.

Outgoing Minsiter Mustapha Hamid had this to say about his successor, "I, with the acceptance of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made Kojo Oppong Nkrumah my deputy. The President was gracious to me, when he asked me to be minister for Information, he was gracious to me by saying, I want you to nominate somebody who shall be your deputy, and I said to him that, I want Kojo, first of all because, I had developed a relationship with Kojo over the years, I trusted his expertise in this area and experience and when I suggested it to the President, the President said you have it."

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah play

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

 

"So quite frankly, of the three deputies, he is the only one that I personally had a hand in choosing, I personally brought to the place and Kojo knows that. He just told me a week ago that my brother, I think that this time, it is time for you to make the public know, because people say all sorts of things in the public space, that they don't know what they are talking about, so I brought him, and I have absolute confidence in him”, he added.

Though this new position will be the most daunting in the young career of Oppong Nkrumah, the overwhelming acceptance of his nomination proves one thing: that he is very competent to handle it well.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Judgement Debt: Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means Judgement Debt Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means
Security Concerns: What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo? Security Concerns What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?
Fraudulence: Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted
Profile: What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful Profile What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful
Abhorrence: I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba
Intervention: Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus
Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
2 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
3 Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wantedbullet
4 Austerity Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on...bullet
5 NDC Presidential Race Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are...bullet
6 Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amalibabullet
7 Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of...bullet
8 NDC Elections I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 -...bullet
9 Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm delivering-...bullet
10 Vigilante Groups Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Politics

We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
Infrastructure Development We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others; says they are full of bitterness
President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race