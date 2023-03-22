Meet the 3 new members of the Electoral Commission sworn into office by Nana Addo

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have therefore joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr. Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, as Deputy Chairman for Corporate, and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that "there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members."

ADVERTISEMENT

The members of the commission shall be appointed by President under article 70 of this Constitution.”

At a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 20, 2023, Nana Addo after administering three oaths (oath of office, oath of allegiance, and oath of secrecy) to the three, noted that they "have come to the office some 21 months to the 2024 general elections and at a time when Ghana seeks to entrench her credentials as a beacon of democracy in Africa."

Dr. Peter Appiahene

Dr. Peter Appiahene was the Patron of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Student wing TESCON at the University of Energy and Natural Resources UENR, Dr. Peter Appiahene.

Dr. Appiahene, a Lecturer was part of three persons sworn in by Nana Addo as new members of the EC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been a TESCON Patron for the past 8 years and has been under consideration for a political appointment following Nana Addo's 2017 swearing-in.

Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani

Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani (Nee Salima Sani Mahama) is a banker with close to two decades of experience.

She is a Senior Remittance Officer at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies (UDS), an MBA in Project Management (GIMPA) and currently pursuing another postgraduate (MSc Finance) at the Accra Business School.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and an Associate Member of the Board Room Institute.

Rev Akua Ofori-Boateng