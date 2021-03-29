Minority justifies why Ken Ofori-Atta was approved as Finance Minister

Parliament by a consensus approved Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister on Monday, March 29, 2021 after his vetting.
President Nana Akufo-Addo's nominee for the position of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been approved by Parliament.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
This follows the recommendation for his approval by consensus by the appointments Committee following his two-day vetting.
Meanwhile, the decision by the NDC members of the committee to support Ofori-Atta’s approval has come as a surprise to some party supporters who expected a rejection.
Majority chief whip Frank Annor Dompreh presented the report of the Appointments Committee on behalf of the chairman and first deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding.
Minority leader and ranking member for the committee Haruna Iddrisu in seconding the motion argued that the support from his side does not mean satisfaction of performance of the nominee.
According to him, the minister must be made to face the consequences of running down the economy for the past four years. The Tamale South MP, however, assured the minister will be made to account for oil revenues as flagged by PIAC.
In a related development, the opposition National Democratic Congress has called for calm among its followers following the consensus approval of Ken Ofori-Atta by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
“It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and to the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for the approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament.
“Following what transpired previously in respect of vetting and approval of some Ministers designate the Minority leadership, the Party leadership as well as the Council of Elders have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation,” General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia said in a statement.
