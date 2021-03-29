Minority justifies why Ken Ofori-Atta was approved as Finance Minister

Minority leader and ranking member for the committee Haruna Iddrisu in seconding the motion argued that the support from his side does not mean satisfaction of performance of the nominee.

According to him, the minister must be made to face the consequences of running down the economy for the past four years. The Tamale South MP, however, assured the minister will be made to account for oil revenues as flagged by PIAC.

In a related development, the opposition National Democratic Congress has called for calm among its followers following the consensus approval of Ken Ofori-Atta by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

“It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and to the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for the approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament.