He said the last thing residents of zongos need is a morgue, hence they should reject John Mahama in the December polls.

According to Abdul-Hamid, per the Islamic tradition, Muslims are not supposed to keep dead bodies for a long time, “so, clearly, we don’t even need mortuaries”.

“If you are sent to a hospital and in less than 24 hours you die, the law mandates the hospital to conduct an autopsy [and] determine the cause of your death. Normally, if you are already admitted in a hospital for about a week or two the doctors know what they have been treating you for and so when you die, it’s easier for your body to be released to your family,” he added.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid jabbed the major opposition party that instead of championing a mortuary for Muslims, they should have been saying “When we come into power, we will establish a regime within the hospitals that allows Muslim bodies to the released early for them to do their burial”.

The Zongo Affairs Minister told listeners that as part of his official duties, he at least engages hospital authorities for the release of dead bodies of Muslims to their families.