Nana Addo bans ministers, deputy ministers from travelling abroad temporary

President Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a one-month international travel ban on his ministers and deputy ministers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
According to a new report by AsaaseNews, travelling is only allowed for medical emergencies.

The directive by the President will be the second of its kind since he assumed office as President of the Republic in January 2017.

On 21 June 2018, the president, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, directed that all foreign travel by ministers, deputy ministers, metropolitan/municipal/district chief executives and heads of government agencies be suspended temporarily with immediate effect.

Guidelines in respect of future foreign travels aimed at minimising disruption to the government’s domestic work will be communicated to you shortly,” the 2018 directive said.

The reason for this latest travel ban is not readily known.

