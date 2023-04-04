According to him, despite the impact of COVID-19 and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and the country seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the NPP government must be lauded.
Nana Addo has managed Ghana's economy diligently — Stephen Ntim
The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must be commended for diligently managing Ghana's economy.
Speaking to the press, Stephen Ntim said "The plain truth is that this government has managed the economy diligently and well. The hardships we are experiencing in Ghana are being experienced everywhere because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War. Workers in some of the world's biggest economies are demanding salary increases due to historic global inflation."
"It is happening in—the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In the United Kingdom, I was told a couple of weeks ago that they had to ration vegetables and cooking oil. Can you imagine rationing pepper in Ghana? The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, confirmed the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the United States economy and how difficult the effort to rebuild has been," he stated.
It will be recalled that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance warned of dire consequences if Ghana fails to secure a deal with the IMF in March.
He said the Ghanaian economy will collapse if the country fails to secure a deal with the Bretton Woods institution.
Addressing Pensioner bondholders who have resisted their inclusion in a domestic debt exchange programme on Monday, February 6, 2023, the Finance Minister pleaded with the pensioners to accept a 3.5% cut and accept the new terms of 15% coupon rate and 5% maturity.
