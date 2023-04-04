Nana Addo has managed Ghana's economy diligently — Stephen Ntim

Speaking to the press, Stephen Ntim said "The plain truth is that this government has managed the economy diligently and well. The hardships we are experiencing in Ghana are being experienced everywhere because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War. Workers in some of the world's biggest economies are demanding salary increases due to historic global inflation."

Pulse Ghana

"It is happening in—the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In the United Kingdom, I was told a couple of weeks ago that they had to ration vegetables and cooking oil. Can you imagine rationing pepper in Ghana? The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, confirmed the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the United States economy and how difficult the effort to rebuild has been," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance warned of dire consequences if Ghana fails to secure a deal with the IMF in March.

He said the Ghanaian economy will collapse if the country fails to secure a deal with the Bretton Woods institution.