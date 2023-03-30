Learn to take responsibility as President as I did — Mahama tells Nana Addo

According to him, accepting responsibility is a mark of good leadership, a quality that is lacking in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"What is making it difficult for them to govern is that they are not people who listen to advice. They never accept their mistakes, so they are not able to learn from their mistakes. Notwithstanding the poor state of Ghana's economy, still, they are not accepting responsibility," he added.

Speaking to branch and constituency executives of the NDC in the Awutu Senya East and West Constituencies Mahama who is campaigning to lead his party to the 2024 presidential election said: "When you listen to them, they say it is not their fault. Are they saying it is the fault of Ghanaians? Who went for all those loans? It was them. Yet whenever you tune in to the news, they say it was COVID-19 that caused our problems. They say it was Russian-Ukraine that caused them."

He expressed surprise that the President did not follow his example but continues to refuse to accept responsibility for the woeful state of the nation.

"When President went to parliament to deliver the State of the Nation Address, I thought he would accept responsibility the way I did when we had an energy crisis in this country. I did not cause it; it was caused by a lack of addition to our (power) generation for many years. So, it got to a time, our demand had exceeded our ability to generate power," he explained.

"I went to Parliament. I did not say I did not cause it. I said you elected me to take responsibility, so I take responsibility for it, and I will fix it. That is what leadership is about. This is a President who cannot take responsibility and if you can’t take responsibility, you can’t fix anything," he said to wild cheers.