Nana Addo listed among highest-paid African Presidents

A report by Business Insider indicated that Nana Addo has been beaten to the top spot by his Ivorian and Liberian counterparts, Alassane Ouattara and George Weah respectively.

According to the BI report, Nana Addo's annual earnings at US$76,000 – an equivalent of about US$6,300 per month.

On the full list, Nana Addo is placed at the 13th spot, after Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at the 12th position with US$85,000 and Malawi's Lazarus Chakwera in 14th spot taking US$76,000, and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari earning US$69,000.

It stated that "One thing of concern is that the annual salaries of most leaders are well above the country's GDP per capita or average wages. This is why many young citizens are curious to discover how much African leaders earn so that they can compare their pay packets with the average salaries and GDPs of other respective countries."

Here is the highest-paid President in Africa: