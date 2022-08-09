RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo listed among highest-paid African Presidents

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been listed among the highest-paid presidents in Africa.

He was ranked the thirteenth highest-paid President in Africa in 2022.

A report by Business Insider indicated that Nana Addo has been beaten to the top spot by his Ivorian and Liberian counterparts, Alassane Ouattara and George Weah respectively.

According to the BI report, Nana Addo's annual earnings at US$76,000 – an equivalent of about US$6,300 per month.

On the full list, Nana Addo is placed at the 13th spot, after Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at the 12th position with US$85,000 and Malawi's Lazarus Chakwera in 14th spot taking US$76,000, and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari earning US$69,000.

It stated that "One thing of concern is that the annual salaries of most leaders are well above the country's GDP per capita or average wages. This is why many young citizens are curious to discover how much African leaders earn so that they can compare their pay packets with the average salaries and GDPs of other respective countries."

Here is the highest-paid President in Africa:

  1. Paul Biya, Cameroon earns $620,976
  2. King Mohammed VI, Morocco earns $488,604
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa earns $223,500
  4. Uhuru the President of Kenya earns $192,200
  5. Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda – $183,216
  6. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria – $168,000
  7. Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea -$152,680
  8. Emmerson Mnangagwa president of Zimbabwe – $146,590
  9. Denis Sassou, President of the Republic of Congo – $108,400
  10. Alassane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast – $100,000
  11. George Weah, President of Liberia- $90,000
  12. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda -$85,000
  13. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana – $76,000
  14. Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi – $74,300
  15. Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria – $69,000

