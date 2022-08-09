He was ranked the thirteenth highest-paid President in Africa in 2022.
Nana Addo listed among highest-paid African Presidents
President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been listed among the highest-paid presidents in Africa.
A report by Business Insider indicated that Nana Addo has been beaten to the top spot by his Ivorian and Liberian counterparts, Alassane Ouattara and George Weah respectively.
According to the BI report, Nana Addo's annual earnings at US$76,000 – an equivalent of about US$6,300 per month.
On the full list, Nana Addo is placed at the 13th spot, after Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at the 12th position with US$85,000 and Malawi's Lazarus Chakwera in 14th spot taking US$76,000, and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari earning US$69,000.
It stated that "One thing of concern is that the annual salaries of most leaders are well above the country's GDP per capita or average wages. This is why many young citizens are curious to discover how much African leaders earn so that they can compare their pay packets with the average salaries and GDPs of other respective countries."
Here is the highest-paid President in Africa:
- Paul Biya, Cameroon earns $620,976
- King Mohammed VI, Morocco earns $488,604
- Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa earns $223,500
- Uhuru the President of Kenya earns $192,200
- Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda – $183,216
- Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria – $168,000
- Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea -$152,680
- Emmerson Mnangagwa president of Zimbabwe – $146,590
- Denis Sassou, President of the Republic of Congo – $108,400
- Alassane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast – $100,000
- George Weah, President of Liberia- $90,000
- Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda -$85,000
- Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana – $76,000
- Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi – $74,300
- Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria – $69,000
