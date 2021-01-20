The President scrapped seven specialised ministries in his second administration from 36 to 29.

According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the number would of ministers to be appointed in the second administration of the government will not go beyond 85, as against the 126 in the first term.

He said the ministers on the list would exclude former Members of Parliament (MPs) who were appointed ministers or deputy ministers but who could not secure re-election in the 2020 general elections.

"The ministers and deputy ministers to be appointed will be a blend of new and old members of the President’s last government. They will be national in character and the ministries will reinforce his focus for the second term — accelerate job and wealth creation, strengthen the private sector and see to the rapid development of the country," he told Daily Graphic.

Earlier, Pulse.com.gh reported that the President scrapped seven ministries.

The Ministries are the Ministry of Inner Cities And Zongo Development, Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation.

The President took the decision because the ministries are said to have accomplished the purpose for which they were set up, which was the work of establishing those priority projects and programmes.

Adwoa Safo, the former Deputy Majority Leader, who also doubled as Minister of State in charge of Procurement, will also see her ministerial portfolio collapsed.

Reports stated that she is likely to hold another of the pre-existing portfolios.

As part of the reshaping of his second term government, Nana Addo will not be maintaining the Ministry of Planning which had Professor Gyan Baffour as the Minister. The planning portfolio will be added to the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, which was headed by Hawa Koomson who doubles as the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, will also no longer be a substantive Ministry in the next Akufo-Addo government.