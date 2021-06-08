Nana Addo 'worst off' than 'intolerant' Adolf Hitler - NDC's Joshua Akamba

To him, just like dictators in Africa were removed from office, he [Nana Addo] must be handled in a manner that will ensure the freedom of expression and speech by people affected by his poor leadership.

Joshua Akamba speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "President Akufo-Addo is going to leave a legacy of dictatorship. He is worst off than Adolf Hitler. Adolf Hitler was a dictator, but we have a civilian rule in Ghana, and yet, what kind of human rights lawyer do we have as a leader? We witnessed the Ayawaso West Wuogon saga, and yet the President failed to implement the recommendations. In a modern democracy, if we have a leader preventing people from expressing their views; we have journalists killed, and if we have others sacked for expressing their views, then we can say he is worst off than Adolf Hitler."

Pulse Ghana

He stated that some leaders including Adolf Hitler and others did not begin as despots but, "it is their people around them who fan their egos and created despots out of them…Let us not allow Nana Akufo-Addo to become a despot, it will not help anybody."