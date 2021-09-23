In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, he said "When he was going to Germany, there was hue and cry. ‘Why is he traveling? Does he take these expansive planes? It cost so much per day.’ People do not understand what diplomacy is all about. Diplomacy is an expensive process, but there are always benefits.

"The President cannot sit down there in the Jubilee House and think all these [benefits] will just be coming to us. I don’t think it (attacks) is productive and helps the country."

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the President of wanton abuse of discretion in the decision to hire the jet at this rate.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo traveled to Germany at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.

During the trip, the President, among other things, delivered a speech in Dusseldorf, Germany, last Monday as part of the 75th-anniversary celebration of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s number one industrial region and most populous state.

