Nana Addo's gov't most corrupt since 1992 — Martin Kpebu

"We have always known that corruption is such a big problem in this government. This government is riddled with unparalleled corruption in our history. This is about the most corrupt administration we have seen since the 1992 Constitution," he said on Metro TV.

His reactions come following the theft case at the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah's home where corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money were allegedly stolen from her home.

Martin Kpebu said: "I dismissed it but Madam Dapaah's case gives credence to the issue."

There has been a public uproar over revelations in court that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of cedis in the house of Cecilia Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The incident involved two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, who are facing charges of conspiring to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022 and included personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000.

Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the complainants, while Sarah was a former house help.

The theft was discovered when Kuffour caught Patience hiding in their bedroom, and the couple later found some of their properties missing.

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, was remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, and her bail condition is set at GH¢1 million with two sureties.

Further investigations revealed that Patience and her alleged boyfriends rented an apartment in Tamale, purchased a car, and spent substantial amounts on various items using the stolen funds.