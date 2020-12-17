The declaration means, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has 137 seats and the NDC also has 137 seats and one independent candidate.

But the only independent MP-elect of Fomena constituency has opted to sit with the NPP in the eighth parliament after the 7 December elections.

A court gave the green light on Thursday, December 17, for the final ballot box to be counted after it was snatched and retrieved by one Christian Nukpeta.

Provisional results from the final counting show that the NDC polled 13,116 votes beating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate by 16 votes after he polled 13,100 votes.

Meanwhile, the NDC has denied reports that it has filed a case against the Electoral Commission (EC) on the Techiman South Parliamentary election and has withdrawn same.

According to the party, it has not filed any case in the High Court.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NDC on Thursday, 17 December 2020 and signed by the Bono East Regional NDC Secretary, Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali.

The Bono East NDC indicated that publication by some print media creating the impression that it has “withdrawn a suit brought against the EC from the High court for lack of evidence” is false.

The party stated unequivocally that, it “has not filed any suit in court against the EC on the Techiman South Parliamentary Elections let alone withdrawing same” and urged the “general public to dismiss the said malicious publication with all the contempt it deserves.”

The party further pointed out the facts that: “A citizen of Ghana who is a member of the NDC decided to go to court to compel the EC to do what is expected of them as the law establishes, this happened at the early stage of the confusion before the NDC legal team even came into the region for their facts finding mission.”