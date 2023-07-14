NDC doesn't have solution to Ghana's economic crisis — Owusu Bempah

He said "All indications depict the fact that they are on a mission to make this government very unpopular. A strategy that is very diabolical, they are not seeking the interest of Ghanaians.

"Have you heard the NDC talk about alternative solutions, viable alternative solutions for this country's economic situation we find ourselves in? No. When NPP was in opposition, by this time we have policy plans like free SHS, we said we were going to stop dumsor," Ernest Owusu Bempah disclosed on his Facebook wall.

"NDC doesn't have solutions like that. All that they think about is to sit down and lie to make the government unpopular, hide behind people to go about picketing because there’s a bond issue, or hide behind the young youth organizer to come and stoke the fire and say dangerous things which will destroy the fine democracy that Ghana is bequeathed with, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: "The agenda of the new leadership of the NDC is just to set an agenda of hatchet orchestrated plan to make the government unpopular, when Ghanaians become dissatisfied with bad news about this government then it means NDC is an alternative, that is what they are thinking but they got it wrong."

This strategy by the NDC, he said, is in the hope of getting that image to stick in not only Ghanaians’ minds but, also more importantly, to try to influence the outcomes of independent surveys – especially foreign-sourced surveys – as a way of vindicating their non-existent approach to fighting corruption.