NDC guru accused of incest and abortion granted GH¢30,000 bail

He is to re-appear before the court on October 27, 2021.

Reports stated that Dawood allegedly got his friend to administer an injection to terminate the pregnancy last year, and according to the victim, she bled for more than two weeks.

The girl claimed that her father beat her up when he got to know she had informed her mother about the father's incestuous act, an incident that ended at the Swedru Divisional Police Command.

The victim's mother Mavis Ayitey said the police at Agona Swedru is failing to act on the issue after the suspect was granted bail.

She said the Central Regional Police Commander COP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi instructed the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command to re-arrest Kwesi Dawood and charge him with a criminal offence but the Swedru Police have since failed to act.

She, however, called on the Inspector-General of Police,(IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to intervene the matter.

But Kwesi Dawood has denied media reports alleging that he impregnated his biological daughter.