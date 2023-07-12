NDC is afraid of Bawumia because he’s more popular than Mahama – Akomea

Nana Akomea says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a comfortable lead in the campaign to become flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the campaign strategy of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is a confirmation of what the researchers have analyzed and learnt from the decisions of the delegates.

Nana Akomea says the campaign team has researchers doing groundwork in the Ashanti region for them to feel secure.

“We respect delegates but do not fear them,” he emphasized.

Nana Akomea is urging the National Democratic Congress to support Bawumia if they think he is a mere opponent.

“The NDC is saying Bawumia is just a mere opponent, but he is their target. They are always bashing him because he is more popular than Mahama due to Mahama’s record of rejection in the previous year. And I want the NDC to support Dr. Bawumia to be the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024 to know who rules,” he asserted.

“Otumfuo Osei Tutu always said ‘When Ashanti people love you, it is genuine and also a principle in life’,” Nana Akomea told Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’ show.

