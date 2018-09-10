NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals

news

The Member of Parliament, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe who was nearly mobbed by some irate youth at Ekumfi Eyisam for allegedly failing to fulfil his campaign promises to them has blamed the attack on his life by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a video that has gone viral on social media over the weekend, a group of young men are seen attempting to break into the MP's V8 vehicle as police officers are also seen calming the situation by preventing the irate youth from getting access to the MP's vehicle.

Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Fisheries stated that even though the video is an exaggerated piece, it does not give a good impression about the political situation in the area.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said not only is the place he was attacked an NDC stronghold, but the youth seen in the video are all NDC members.

READ MORE: Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed promises

"The whole incident is exaggerated. To suggest that I was being lynched and i was forced into my car is not true. It was an NDC orchestrated thing. Ekumfi is an NDC stronghold but we did some serious work there.

"So when we started talking they started saying ‘away NDC, bring NPP’. They say we have destroyed their work because they are into galamsey. After everything and we were going, they started banging the car with things and the DCE got out of the car and told them to stop," he added.