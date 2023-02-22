The nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates according to the party will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.
NDC opens nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will from today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, open nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections.
Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the party's headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8 am today.
A statement signed by the General Secretary of the Party, Fifi Kwetey said the Functional Executive Committee of the party has, however, put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on hold.
These constituencies are:
1. Ayawaso Central
2. Amasaman
3. Afram Plains South
4. Akwatia
5. Efutu
6. Gomoa Central
7. Amenfi East
8. Evalue Gwira
9. Assin North
10. Pusiga
11. Tarkwa Nsuaem
12. Ayensuano
13. Adansi Asokwa
14. Offinso North
15. Ahafo Ano North
16. Sekyere Afram Plains
17. Ahafo Ano South East
18. Bosome Freho
19. Asante Akim Central
20. Manso Adubia
21. Manhyia South
22. Subin
23. Fomena
It said the Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.
