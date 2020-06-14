A statement from the party said the forum will be on the theme “NPP 2016 Manifesto in Perspective: Claims, Deception and Reality.”

NDC TO ASSESS NPP’S 2016 MANIFESTO AT THE THIRD (3RD) EDITION OF THE PARTY’S WEEKLY PRESS BRIEFING.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Monday, June 15, 2020, hold a forum on the theme: “NPP 2016 Manifesto in Perspective: Claims, Deception and Reality.”

The purpose of this program is to conduct a comprehensive and objective assessment of the status of the numerous lofty promises President Akufo-Addo and the NPP made to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 general elections and the boastful claims of the New Patriotic Party on the implementation of same.

The presentation, which will take place during the third (3rd) edition of the NDC’s Weekly Press Briefing, will take place at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra, at 1 pm, and shall be broadcast live on a number of digital platforms, and media networks across the country.

The general public is invited to follow the live broadcast of this all-important event on GhOne TV, JoyNews TV, TV XYZ, Metro TV, Power FM, Class FM, Ahotor FM, Asempa FM or any of the media networks and digital platforms the communication bureau of the party will be advertising before the event.

SIGNED

Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer

Saturday, June 13, 2020