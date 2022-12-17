NDC to elect National Executives today

The national chairmanship position will keenly be contested between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and his other runners Mr. Ofosu Ampofo have expressed confidence in winning the Nord as chairman for the party.

Sammy Gyamfi, the incumbent national communications officer of the party is going unopposed whereas Ex-minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dr. Sherry Ayitey, who is vying for the Vice Chairman position, will be in the running with seven other candidates.

Various other positions will be duly elected by the party.

Candidates vying for the various other positions below:

CHAIRMAN

Samuel Yaw Adusei

Johnson Aseidu Nketia

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Nii Armah Ashietey

VICE CHAIRMAN

Sherif Abdul - Nasiru

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan

Dr. Sherry Ayyitey

Seth Ofori Ohene

Awudu Sofo Azourka

Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho

Alhaji Habibu Adramani

Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

GENERAL SECRETARY

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

FIifi Fiavi Kwetey

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

Francis Lanme Guribe

Catharine Deynu

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

Kwame Zu

Bradi Paul Opata

Evans Amoo

NATIONAL ORGANIZER

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Henry Osei Akoto

Mahdi Mohammed Gibril

Sidii Abubakari

Solomon Yaw Nkansah

Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon

Joseph Yammin

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER

Kobby Barlon

Habib Mohammed Tahiru

Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko

Alhaji Yaw Kundow

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Sammy Gyamfi

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Godwin Ako Gun

Adongo Atule Jacob

Malik Basintale

Kwaku Boahen Anthony

Mohammed Nasiru

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-

Abass Zulkarnain Kambari

Hon. Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger

Abdul Aziz Mohammed

Yakubu Mahmud Mudi

NEC MEMBERS

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

Perez Fernandez Armah Laryea

Issahaku Issah Adel

Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke

Abdullah Farrakhan Ishaq

Malik Adama

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Emmanuel Ewoenam Yao Adzome-Dzokanda

Cecilia N Asaga

Ebenezer Effah Hackmann

Najawa Alhaji Issah

Stephen Ladzedo

Anita Annan

Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah

Thomas Ayisi Kuma

Wonder Victor Kutor

Mohammed Mamudu

Araba Tagoe