Delegates from the party’s various constituencies are expected to partake in the voting process.
NDC to elect National Executives today
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, gather at the Accra sports stadium to elect national executives for the party.
Recommended articles
The national chairmanship position will keenly be contested between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.
Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and his other runners Mr. Ofosu Ampofo have expressed confidence in winning the Nord as chairman for the party.
Sammy Gyamfi, the incumbent national communications officer of the party is going unopposed whereas Ex-minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dr. Sherry Ayitey, who is vying for the Vice Chairman position, will be in the running with seven other candidates.
Various other positions will be duly elected by the party.
Candidates vying for the various other positions below:
CHAIRMAN
Samuel Yaw Adusei
Johnson Aseidu Nketia
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
Nii Armah Ashietey
VICE CHAIRMAN
Sherif Abdul - Nasiru
Abanga Yakubu Alhassan
Dr. Sherry Ayyitey
Seth Ofori Ohene
Awudu Sofo Azourka
Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho
Alhaji Habibu Adramani
Evelyn Enyonam Mensah
GENERAL SECRETARY
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
FIifi Fiavi Kwetey
Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
Francis Lanme Guribe
Catharine Deynu
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Kwame Zu
Bradi Paul Opata
Evans Amoo
NATIONAL ORGANIZER
Joshua Hamidu Akamba
Henry Osei Akoto
Mahdi Mohammed Gibril
Sidii Abubakari
Solomon Yaw Nkansah
Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon
Joseph Yammin
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER
Kobby Barlon
Habib Mohammed Tahiru
Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko
Alhaji Yaw Kundow
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Sammy Gyamfi
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Godwin Ako Gun
Adongo Atule Jacob
Malik Basintale
Kwaku Boahen Anthony
Mohammed Nasiru
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-
Abass Zulkarnain Kambari
Hon. Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat
Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger
Abdul Aziz Mohammed
Yakubu Mahmud Mudi
NEC MEMBERS
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
Perez Fernandez Armah Laryea
Issahaku Issah Adel
Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke
Abdullah Farrakhan Ishaq
Malik Adama
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Emmanuel Ewoenam Yao Adzome-Dzokanda
Cecilia N Asaga
Ebenezer Effah Hackmann
Najawa Alhaji Issah
Stephen Ladzedo
Anita Annan
Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah
Thomas Ayisi Kuma
Wonder Victor Kutor
Mohammed Mamudu
Araba Tagoe
Famous Kwesi Kuadugah
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh