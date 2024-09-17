NDC won't appoint any manner of persons involved in galamsey — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

She stressed that under an NDC government, people implicated in galamsey operations would be ineligible for public office appointments.

Galamsey has been a contentious issue in Ghana, due to its severe environmental impacts, including deforestation, water pollution, and land degradation.

Communities in mining areas have borne the brunt of the negative effects, with farmlands being destroyed and water bodies rendered unsafe. Despite multiple government interventions, galamsey continues to pose a significant challenge to Ghana’s natural resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the need for environmental responsibility, highlighting the NDC's commitment to preserving the country's water bodies and natural resources.

Pulse Ghana

"We will not associate or appoint any manner of persons who are noted to be involved or connected with galamsey as seen under the current government," she stated.

She also stressed the need for the electorate to elect leaders who are committed to serving the interest of the people in the December elections.