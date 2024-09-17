ADVERTISEMENT
NDC won't appoint any manner of persons involved in galamsey — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Kojo Emmanuel

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has reiterated the party's strong stance against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, vowing not to appoint any individuals involved in the practice into positions of power.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Axim at this year’s Kundum festival, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that the NDC is committed to responsible governance and will not tolerate any involvement in illegal mining activities.

She stressed that under an NDC government, people implicated in galamsey operations would be ineligible for public office appointments.

Galamsey has been a contentious issue in Ghana, due to its severe environmental impacts, including deforestation, water pollution, and land degradation.

Communities in mining areas have borne the brunt of the negative effects, with farmlands being destroyed and water bodies rendered unsafe. Despite multiple government interventions, galamsey continues to pose a significant challenge to Ghana’s natural resources.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the need for environmental responsibility, highlighting the NDC's commitment to preserving the country's water bodies and natural resources.

Galamsey affects cocoa farms
Galamsey affects cocoa farms Pulse Ghana

"We will not associate or appoint any manner of persons who are noted to be involved or connected with galamsey as seen under the current government," she stated.

She also stressed the need for the electorate to elect leaders who are committed to serving the interest of the people in the December elections.

She said "In this election, we must strive to elect persons who exhibit the true characteristics of servant-leaders and I am confident that the chiefs and people of Axim will vote to retain the current Member of Parliament, Kofi Arkoe Nokoe, in December 2024" adding that it was easy to maintain peace when the electoral process was open and transparent, and credible elections were held.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

