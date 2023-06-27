ADVERTISEMENT
NDC's Gyakye Quayson leads in Assin North by-election

Emmanuel Tornyi

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakye Quayson is leading in the Assin North by-election.

Provisional results put him ahead of the New Patriotic Party's (NDC) Charles Opoku and the Liberal Party of Ghana's (LPG) Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.

Quayson secured 57.4% of the votes (17,205) while Charles Opoku followed with 11,389 votes (42%).

Sefenu trailed behind with 85 votes (0.28%).

The Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to declare the official results of the by-election.

But Quayson took to his Facebook page to thank the people of Assin North Constituency for giving him another chance.

In the 2020 elections, Gyakye Quayson secured 17,498 representing 55.2% whiles Abena Durowaa Mensah of the NPP polled 14,193 representing 44.8%.

