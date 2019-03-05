Mr. Ampofo reported to the CID Headquarters on Monday to answer for a leaked audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence.

After being kept at the CID head office for some hours, he was finally granted bail to the tune of GHc400,000.

He has, however, reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit causing harm; conspiracy to commit crime, to wit threat to harm and rioting,

Earlier, some NDC supporters blocked the main road in front of the CID Headquarters to demand the release of the party’s National Chairman.

This was after the agitated supporters felt the interrogation of Mr. Ampofo was taking too long.

The NDC Chairman has come in for strong criticism after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked.

On the tape, the NDC Chairman allegedly urged the party’s communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

In another part, he is again heard admitting that the NDC had a ballot box protection unit in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency during the by-election.

But speaking after being granted bail, Mr. Ampofo said he is a man of peace, adding that the NDC “will not undermine the peace and stability of this country.”