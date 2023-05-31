None of the NPP flagbearer aspirants can be compared to me – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking on a campaign tour in Asawase in the Ashanti Region, the maverick politician said most of the other aspirants rely on government freebies.

He stated that he has employed over seven thousand Ghanaians, unlike his competitors who depend on the government for everything.

"One day we went to Odotobri, and a young man came to me with his certificates. He had a Master's Degree in Finance, and for eight years, he was unemployed, while my kids have completed school and have companies negotiating salaries with them. Despite my influence, I am unable to provide jobs for the youth of this country.

"But I have, at least, employed over seven thousand Ghanaians. So, if someone who relies on the government promises to provide you with something, consider their track record. All those coming with their big English and fancy dressing have their healthcare, drivers, security, police following them, and even the government pays for the house they live in. Can you compare someone who has all these things taken care of by the government to someone who pays over 7,000 workers every month to support their families? Can you compare these two?" he questioned.

Kennedy Agyapong who refuted claims he is not a presidential material touted his commitment and achievements for the NPP indicating that a presidential material is the one who provides jobs for the teeming youth and not the one who wears a fanciful suit and speaks good English.