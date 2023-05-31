According to him, his track record of being an employer and a businessman puts him ahead of the pack.
None of the NPP flagbearer aspirants can be compared to me – Kennedy Agyapong
Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he stands head and shoulders above all the other contenders for the 2024 presidential slot.
Speaking on a campaign tour in Asawase in the Ashanti Region, the maverick politician said most of the other aspirants rely on government freebies.
He stated that he has employed over seven thousand Ghanaians, unlike his competitors who depend on the government for everything.
"One day we went to Odotobri, and a young man came to me with his certificates. He had a Master's Degree in Finance, and for eight years, he was unemployed, while my kids have completed school and have companies negotiating salaries with them. Despite my influence, I am unable to provide jobs for the youth of this country.
"But I have, at least, employed over seven thousand Ghanaians. So, if someone who relies on the government promises to provide you with something, consider their track record. All those coming with their big English and fancy dressing have their healthcare, drivers, security, police following them, and even the government pays for the house they live in. Can you compare someone who has all these things taken care of by the government to someone who pays over 7,000 workers every month to support their families? Can you compare these two?" he questioned.
Kennedy Agyapong who refuted claims he is not a presidential material touted his commitment and achievements for the NPP indicating that a presidential material is the one who provides jobs for the teeming youth and not the one who wears a fanciful suit and speaks good English.
Kennedy Agyapong is expected to face stiff competition from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, Dr. Akoto Osei, and other bigwigs in the NPP for the party flagbearer slot for the 2024 general elections.
