NPP delegates will give Dr. Bawumia more than 60% of the flagbearship votes – Ben Ephson

This comes on the back of over 80 lawmakers, appointees of government and some stakeholders within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accompanied the Vice President to Akwasidae at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday March 19, 2023.

Mr. Ephson stated that the move witnessed at the Akwasidae was to send a signal to the Vice President’s opponents.

“Human head is not a coconut to see inside and I believe that the various delegates will vote in secret and the delegation I think was to send a message because you need to bear in mind that many of the Members of Parliament of the NPP will be seeking reelection.

“For your chances in seeking reelection many of the delegates that will vote for you as the Member of Parliament to remain in Parliament you will ensure that people who will obey you are people you have handpicked and elected. So it is likely that many of the MPs have handpicked those they can control to vote for them to remain in power,” the Pollster stated.

He continued: “So it is meant to send a signal and I am waiting for the date of the flag bearer ship of the NPP to be announced and I will conclude my seventh book on elections. But I have done some work before the election of the executives and post-election of the executives. I can reveal exclusively on your program that I think that Bawumia is in the lead in terms of possibly winning the NPP flag bearer ship race.”

Mr. Ephson further added that he will be surprised if the Vice President gets less than 60 percent of votes in the NPP’s flag bearer race.